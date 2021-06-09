Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Up 1.6%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 1,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37.

About Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

