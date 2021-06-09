CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

CURI opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

