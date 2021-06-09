CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.
CURI opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
