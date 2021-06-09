Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 20,004 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $321,264.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,714,685.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

