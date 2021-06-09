CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVSG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 2,155 ($28.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 932 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,345 ($30.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,070.70.

In related news, insider Richard Gray bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

