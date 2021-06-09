Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Acquires $299,997.36 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire bought 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $299,997.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.