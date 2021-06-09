Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Major Shareholder Buys $2,999,998.56 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp purchased 961,538 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

