Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%.

Shares of DADA opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

