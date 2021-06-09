Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

