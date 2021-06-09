Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,575,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

