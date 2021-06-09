Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.07

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

