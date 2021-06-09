Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.69

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 3735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAC. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $8,014,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 29.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

