Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

