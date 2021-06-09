DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $404,238.32

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $404,238.32 and $468.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,646.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.74 or 0.01704910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00466417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00060671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001376 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004621 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

