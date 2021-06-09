Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

NYSE:DRI opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

