Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

DARE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 1,317,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.