David Tokpay Kong Sells 15,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at C$1,277,219.26.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

TSE SVM opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.