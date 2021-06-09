David Vanderhorst Sells 4,600 Shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Vanderhorst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Vanderhorst sold 2,500 shares of Taitron Components stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $15,250.00.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the first quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

