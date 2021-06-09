Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

