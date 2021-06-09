Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER opened at €112.25 ($132.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion and a PE ratio of -15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is €117.68. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

