Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 94,378 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $528,536.12.

On Friday, May 21st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,831,000.00.

DNLI stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.27 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

