Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 42,464 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

