Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. MKM Partners increased their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

DENN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 2,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 225.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

