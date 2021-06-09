Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $27.61

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $26.73. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

