Desjardins Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96. BRP has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

