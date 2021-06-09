Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of DM stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.