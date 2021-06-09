Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $12.95 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.