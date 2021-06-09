Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $12.95 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

