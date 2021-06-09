DEX Price Down 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a market cap of $896,867.64 and approximately $53,014.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00903131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.08902863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049250 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

