DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 37.6% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In other news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,029 shares of company stock worth $11,560,064. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $389.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

