DIA Market Cap Achieves $70.56 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $70.56 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00925679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.41 or 0.09096357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049619 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

