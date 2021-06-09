Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Advisory Research Inc.’s Largest Position

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 96,841 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 3.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.40% of Diamondback Energy worth $53,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. 12,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,832. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $90.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

