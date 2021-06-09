Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 96,841 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 3.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.40% of Diamondback Energy worth $53,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.