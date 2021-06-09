Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.13.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $58,712,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.