Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.25

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 22090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

