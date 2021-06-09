Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Codexis worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

