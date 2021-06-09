Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 618.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:TS opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

