Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 48,756 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in eXp World by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in eXp World by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,936,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,166,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.06 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

