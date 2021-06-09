Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of CorePoint Lodging worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $608.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

