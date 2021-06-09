Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Noodles & Company worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

