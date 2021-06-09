Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,591 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acme United were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acme United alerts:

In related news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,162,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,530.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.