Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

