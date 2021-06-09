Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.92. 145,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,263. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

