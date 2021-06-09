Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,015. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.