discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 858.10 ($11.21) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 760.06. The company has a market cap of £767.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSCV shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.