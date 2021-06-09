DOC.COM Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 81.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $497,837.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,689,062 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

