DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock worth $6,699,158. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $240.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,419. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.37 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

