Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 383 ($5.00). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 379.40 ($4.96), with a volume of 417,881 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.42. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.13.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

