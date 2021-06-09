DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.13 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,241.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.51 or 0.01712154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00468141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

