Dream Industrial REIT to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

