Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.72, with a volume of 195,619 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.58.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

