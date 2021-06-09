E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

EONGY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

